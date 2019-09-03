Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Twin duvet cover in jacquard-weave cotton fabric with cutwork embroidery. Concealed fastening at foot end. Pillowcase sold separately. Thread count 300.
Featured in 1 story
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Cat Nap Pillowcase Set
$29.00
$21.75
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Dormify
Dormify Simple Sheet Set, 220 Thread Count, 100% Cotton Percale - White
$44.00
$36.00
from
Dormify
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$228.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Nectar
The Nectar Mattress
$1024.00
$899.00
from
Nectar Sleep
BUY
More from H&M Home
H&M Home
Eye-shaped Mirror
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M Home
Collapsible Jute Basket
$17.99
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M Home
Linen-blend Bedspread
$69.99
$35.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M Home
Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set
£79.98
from
H&M
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Bedsure
2-piece Printed Quilt Set
$39.99
$25.66
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Paid Content
These Women Are Rebranding The Antique Industry — & Shifting The ...
Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy have too many things. More arrive by the day. Across from the television in the living room, a felt flag lauding a 1960s
by
Eliza Dumais
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted