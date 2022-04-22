Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Jacquard Tiered Mini Dress
$72.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Cute dress Crew neck Puff sleeves Side pockets Tiered skirt Regular fit
Need a few alternatives?
PACT
The Coastal Midi Dress
BUY
$93.00
$110.00
PACT
Wray
Rosemary Dress
BUY
$265.00
Wray
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Jacquard Tiered Mini Dress
BUY
$72.00
ASOS
Old Navy
Tiered Seersucker All-day Maxi Dress
BUY
$44.99
Old Navy
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Summerweight Tracksuit
BUY
$43.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Twist Front Rib Mini Dress In Orange
BUY
£28.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Asymmetric Drape Front Mini Dress
BUY
$55.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Shirred Bustier Mini Dress
BUY
$50.00
ASOS
More from Dresses
PACT
The Coastal Midi Dress
BUY
$93.00
$110.00
PACT
Wray
Rosemary Dress
BUY
$265.00
Wray
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Jacquard Tiered Mini Dress
BUY
$72.00
ASOS
Old Navy
Tiered Seersucker All-day Maxi Dress
BUY
$44.99
Old Navy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted