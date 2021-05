Maje

Jacquard Skort With Removable Belt

$265.00

Buy Now Review It

At Maje

Culotte-style skort in multicolored jacquard. Flaunt a stylish look with the matching white top with shirt collar. • Skort with loops • Removable belt • Sophisticated clasp monogrammed with M for Maje • Ref: MFPSH00189