H&M

Jacquard-patterned Dress

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Dress in airy, jacquard-weave fabric made from recycled polyester. Low-cut V-neck with covered buttons, asymmetric seam at waist with grosgrain trim, and concealed side zip. Long trumpet sleeves with decorative seams at cuffs. Asymmetric hem with slightly shorter front section. Lined bodice and skirt.