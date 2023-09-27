And Other Stories

Jacquard Patterned Drawstring Cuff Top

$119.00 $63.99

Buy Now Review It

At And Other Stories

Jacquard patterned drawstring cuff shirt featuring a relaxed drop shoulder, long sleeves with drawstring tied cuffs, buttoned front placket closure and classic turn-down collar. The back features a pleated joke. Finished in a relaxed silhouette with an all-over jacquard pattern. Part of a matching set. Length of shirt: 71cm / 28" (EU 36 / UK 8 / US 4)