The Ragged Priest

Jacquard Patchwork Panel Jumper

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Style No. 0180345040293; Color Code: 000 Fine knit jumper by The Ragged Priest, designed with a multi print patchwork effect and contrast seams. Boxy fit Ft. a crew neck, drop shoulders, long sleeves and ribbed trims, finished with a cropped length. Content + Care - 100% Acrylic - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is 165cm/5'5" and wearing size Small