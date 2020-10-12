Core 10

Jacquard Mesh Cropped T-shirt

$19.00

100% Polyester Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash Just in time for summer, this stylish lightweight performance t-shirt was built for all your workout needs, featuring a unique mesh all-over pattern Performance fabric is lightweight, moisture-wicking, and breathable and features a unique all-over mesh pattern Model is wearing a Small (4-6) A fit for every Woman: Core 10 offers a wide range of sizes XS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X An Amazon brand - Just in time for summer, this stylish lightweight performance tee was built for all your workout needs; from the gym to the studio Empowering women to reach their full potential is at the heart of what we do. Because when you’re wearing Core 10, you’re ready to experience more. Be more. Live more.