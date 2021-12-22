The Elder Statesman

Jacquard-knit Cashmere Sweater

$1855.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes The Elder Statesman is a fan of patterns that translate the trippy character of the West Coast. Spun from soft cashmere at the brand's Downtown Los Angeles studio, this sweater is jacquard-knitted with a trompe l'oeil pattern and framed by neatly ribbed trims. It's a great way to add personality to otherwise understated outfits. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a relaxed fit Mid-weight knit Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Yellow, lilac and teal cashmere Slips on 100% cashmere Dry clean Designer color: Sunshine/ Lilac/ Peacock