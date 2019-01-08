Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Rebel Wilson x Angels

Jacquard Faux Wrap Dress

$149.00$89.40
At Nordstrom
A sophisticated look to take you from office to after hours, this waist-nipping dress is cut from a satiny jacquard with soaring cranes as an elegant motif.
Featured in 1 story
17 Dresses To Wrap Yourself Up In This Winter
by Eliza Huber