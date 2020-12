Steve Madden

Jacoby Thigh-high Over-the-knee Boots

$109.00 $65.40

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Play the long game with Steve Madden's Jacoby thigh-high over-the-knee boots, the beautifully shaped basis of a well-planned look. 3-1/4" block heel Shaft height: 23"; Circumference: 13-1/2"; measured on a size 6 Pointed-toe pull-on over-the-knee boots with partial side zipper closure NOTE: Shaft height and circumference vary by size