Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Rouje
Jacob Top
£150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rouje
Meet Jacob, the menswear-inspired waistcoat meant to be worn next to the skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters Archive
Green Naples Waistcoat
BUY
£36.00
Urban Outfitters
Monika The Label
Harry Floral Waistcoat
BUY
£79.00
Monika The Label
Y.A.S
Y.a.s Waistcoat Co-ord In Pink
BUY
£50.00
ASOS
Urban Outfitters Archive
Stone Button-up Waistcoat
BUY
£38.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Rouje
Rouje
Maryline Sunglasses
BUY
£140.00
Rouje
Rouje
Lip Palette Les 4 Rouje Powder
BUY
$45.00
Violet Grey
Rouje
Marielle Dress
BUY
£265.00
Rouje
Rouje
Le Rouje Velours Laura
BUY
£29.00
Rouje
More from Tops
Tory Burch
Tech Pique Logo Patch Polo
BUY
$158.00
Tory Burch
Tombolo
Disco Fungi Cabana
BUY
$136.00
Tombolo
Good American
Seamless Funnel Tank Bodysuit
BUY
$55.00
Good American
Urban Outfitters
Uo Asymmetrical Cut-out Tank Top
BUY
£24.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted