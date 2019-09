Hashtag Home

Jackson 21" Table Lamp

$99.90 $48.50

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Illuminate your space in hip, contemporary style with this 21" table lamp! Wrapped in elegant pebbled leather, this lamp strikes a clean-lined rectangular silhouette accented by detail stitching and piped edges. Propped up by gleaming chrome hardware, a boxy off-white fabric shade ensconces one 6 W bulb (not included) to diffuse bright light as it’s dispersed throughout your space. Powered by a 72" length of clear electric cord, this lamp is operated by a simple in-line switch.