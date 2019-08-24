Thrive Causemetics

Jackie Faux Lashes

$26.00

HOW DOES IT WORK Your lashes, but better. Jackie is a natural, classic beauty. One wear and you’ll see why Jackie is our #1 bestseller. Made with our proprietary Vegan Silk™ technology, these lightweight, natural-looking lashes are designed to maintain curl and shape for up to 30 wears. Our unique design and flexible lash band eliminate all the frustration associated with traditional falsies whether you have natural lashes or not. HOW TO USE APPLY Measure against your natural lash line to ensure faux lashes are the correct length. Trim accordingly with scissors. Apply Infinity Waterproof Lash Adhesive™ to band + wait 30 seconds until tacky. Place faux lashes at the base of your lash line beginning at the inner corner working outwards. Gently tap down faux lashes for 30 seconds to set. (We recommend using the smudge tip on our eyeliner.) REMOVE We recommend gently using tweezers to remove the bulk of the glue. Then using a cotton swab/ball soaked in makeup remover, gently swab both sides of the lashes. Lastly, use another swab with rubbing alcohol and wipe down both sides again to help remove any remaining residue. Wipe/rub gently. CARE After removing remaining adhesive, store in case to extend the life of your faux lashes. With proper care, Thrive Faux Lashes can be worn up to 30 times.