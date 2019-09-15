Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette
C$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A collaboration of Anastasia Beverly Hills and Jackie Aina, this limited-edition palette features Jackies must-have colors for gorgeous looks.
Need a few alternatives?
Lemonhead LA
Uo Exclusive Spacejam Glitter Balm
$28.00
$19.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Suqqu
Designing Colour Eyes Eyeshadow
$48.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Aether
Summer Solstice Eye Shadow Palette
$58.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Tarte
Tartelette 2 In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Riviera Eye Shadow Palette
£46.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3
$60.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Dewy Set Setting Spray
$26.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz
$21.00
$17.85
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Makeup
RMS
Wild With Desire Lipstick
$28.00
from
RMS Beauty
BUY
Lemonhead LA
Uo Exclusive Spacejam Glitter Balm
$28.00
$19.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Lustre Lip Gloss
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Suqqu
Designing Colour Eyes Eyeshadow
$48.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted