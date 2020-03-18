Cal Exotics

Jack Rabbit Signature Ultra-soft Rabbit Vibrator

$128.99

Babeland

This ultra-soft silicone twice-as-nice vibrator is squeezably soft and features a raised line radiating up the curved shaft for pleasurable G-spot stimulation. Dual motors let you double up on sensation--the shaft and rabbit are independently controlled, so you'll have lots of pleasure options during play. Mix and match to find your ideal setting! Seven intensity modes on the external vibrator with its flickering rabbit ears let you ramp it up, if you like; plus the internal motor offers another seven! The whole vibrator is covered in ultra-soft waterproof silicone that's smooth to the touch and feels delicious on its own, even without vibration. Raised buttons on the base give you ready access to controls, plus they're also easy to press down on you wont have to hunt for them when you want to customize your pleasure. Just hold down either button for three seconds to power up your Rabbit (LED sensory lights will come on). Then tap the power icon to turn on vibrations the top controls the shaft, the bottom lets you cycle through the modes on the external stimulator. It's equipped with a travel lock, too.