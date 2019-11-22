CalExotics

Jack Rabbit Signature Silicone Thrusting Rabbit

The luxurious Jack Rabbit Signature Collection brings thrilling fantasies to life with the sensational Silicone Thrusting Rabbit vibrating sex toy for women. The beautifully designed intimate massager has 7 playful vibration functions and 3 mind-blowing thrusting speeds for a pleasure experience of a lifetime. To maximize and customize your pleasure, the easy-touch 3-button control pad lets you independently operate the plethora of vibration and up-and-down thrusting options of this female sex toy. While the teasing bunny stimulator flickers, the smooth tip thrills internal pleasure points with 3 speeds of thrusting action. The precision thrusting tip has a powerful up-and-down action to ensure you always hit just the right spot. The fluttering jack rabbit ears and nose of this ravishing rabbit are the perfect clit vibrator and delivers blissful stimulation. The soft, flexible teaser vibrations can be used independently from the thrust function for the ultimate in customizable pleasure experience. The self-sealing charging port on the base of the massager lets you charge up your passion in 150 minutes. Use the sleek 3-button control pad to dial into over an hour of passionate pleasure play. Why settle for the rest when you can have the best; take home your very own Jack Rabbit from CalExotics!