Cal Exotics

Jack Rabbit Signature Heated Silicone

C$222.99 C$138.75

Buy Now Review It

At Stag Shop

After over 30 years of pleasure, the Jack Rabbit® has crafted their most luxurious vibrator yet. The Heated Silicone Ultra-Soft™ Rabbit is a premium Ultra-Soft™ silicone vibe with 7 independent functions of shaft and teaser vibrations and a one-of-a-kind heated element. The ravishing rabbit and shaft independently flicker to the rhythm of 7 thrilling functions vibration to tease, please and tantalize. This one-of-a-kind rabbit knows how to turn the heat up in the bedroom with a unique heating element that reaches a maximum soothing temperature in just 4 minutes. Use the independently controlled heating element to get things hot and heavy at the touch of a button. The Ultra-Soft™ Silicone used throughout the shaft of this powerful massager is here to soothe you with an ultra-plush ribbed surface. A sensually contoured rabbit and plump shaft are superb for caressing internal and external pleasure points. Whether you're taking a dip with a lover or indulging in a steamy solo session, look forward to up to 70 minutes of waterproof vibration. Recharge pleasure and get back to playtime in only 2 hours with the provided USB cable.