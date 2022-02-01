Jack Black

Description Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant is an invisible solid stick that offers superior protection from odor and wetness in a gentle, non-irritating formula. Benefits The invisible solid glides on easily, leaving no trace of residue on skin or clothes. Suggested Use Turn base of stick to raise solid, apply sparingly (two to three light strokes per armpit) to underarms only. Allow product to dry before dressing. Use morning or evening as needed.