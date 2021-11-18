Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
sofa.com
Jack 3 Seat Sofa In Velvet Grey
£1199.00
£599.00
Buy Now
Review It
At sofa.com
Jack 3 Seat Sofa in Velvet Grey
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Ansel Table Lamp
BUY
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
Diptyque
Baies Carousel Candle
BUY
$166.00
Mecca
Outdoor Fellow
No.25 Winter Fir
BUY
$36.00
Outdoor Fellow
Maison Margiela
Replica Jazz Club Scented Candle
BUY
$46.50
$62.00
Nordstrom
More from sofa.com
sofa.com
Wonder Drum Ceiling Shade
BUY
£46.75
£55.00
sofa.com
More from Décor
Urban Outfitters
Ansel Table Lamp
BUY
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
Diptyque
Baies Carousel Candle
BUY
$166.00
Mecca
Outdoor Fellow
No.25 Winter Fir
BUY
$36.00
Outdoor Fellow
Maison Margiela
Replica Jazz Club Scented Candle
BUY
$46.50
$62.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted