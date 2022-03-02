THREAD AND SUPPLY

Jacey Jogger

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Thread and Supply

Style Description: These oh-so-comfy joggers are perfect for lounging or an errand run. For the ideal cozy duo, wear with our matching Jacey Top. Featuring side pockets and pull-on elastic waistband. Elastic waist Adjustable drawstrings Ribbed ankle cuffs Measurements for a size small: Waist: 15" Inseam: 27" Rise: 10.5" Content: 50% Acrylic 48% Rayon 2% Spandex Machine wash cold Import