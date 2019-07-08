Add a bit of wild style to your go-to looks with the Jacey Faux-Leather Pumps from Who What Wear™. The simple construction of these open-toe pumps makes for easy on and off, with a wide band at the front to hold the footwear in place. The faux-leather fabric shows off a snakeskin design in neutral colors for the perfect accent to your solid-hued dresses, jeans and tees or anything in between. Pair with a sleeveless sheath dress and blazer for a day at work, or wear with skinny jeans and a ruffled blouse for date night at your favorite restaurant.