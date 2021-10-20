Taylor Nikole

Taylor Nikole Izzy Earring

$65.00

At Taylor Nikole

Sculpted raw clay stud earrings. Painted with green apple acrylic. Made with raw polymer clay. The earring post are made with Gold plated Nickel free metals. Earring post can be Silver plated upon email request. The average size of earrings: “1.5” inches. Earrings are lightweight but should be handled with care. Easy to clean with the use of soap/water. TAYLOR NIKOLE earrings are made by hand, especially for you. No two pieces are identical - variations make each piece an original work of art.