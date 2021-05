Urban Outfitters

Izzie Self-watering Planter

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 60276227; Color Code: 030 Keep your greenery perfectly hydrated with this self-watering planter, featuring a rounded ceramic vessel that sits on a glass watering basin. Exclusive to Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 60% Ceramic, 40% glass - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 7.4”dia x 7.87”h