United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Cult Gaia
Izzie Knit Cardigan
$398.00$298.00
At Cult Gaia
A woolen mohair dream, the Izzie sweater is the true picture of versatility. This ankle-skimming, ribbed cardigan can be worn long for a sophisticated look, or she can be thrown across the shoulders in a crisscross manner for undulating waves of fabric falling down the back. In a warm-hued Oatmeal, the Izzie was designed to be wrapped and styled in an endless number of variations. She's timeless and so functional.