Mistana

Izabella End Table

$238.10 $95.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

End tables: the perfect piece to place in your parlor next to a loveseat, armchair, or couch, there to hold your morning cup of joe, evening glass of wine, and a table lamp for when it's time to settle down with a good book. But not all end tables need to strike a traditional touch: take this one for example! Crafted from rattan, it showcases a woven brown finish and a barrel shape, perfect for eclectic and coastal homes alike!