Shark

Iz142 Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

$549.99 $299.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

The Shark® Rocket® Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum combines powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll with Dirt Engage™ to clean floors and carpets with no hair wrap. Lightweight design and a removable hand vacuum allow cordless cleaning floor-to-ceiling.