Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Shark
Iz142 Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
$549.99
$289.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
This Web Accessibility icon serves as a link to download eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology software for individuals with physical disabilities.
More from Shark
Shark
Navigator Powered Lift-away Upright Vacuum - Nv586
BUY
$169.99
$459.99
Target
Shark
Iz142 Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
BUY
$289.99
$549.99
Macy's
Shark
Shark Vacmop™ Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop
BUY
$69.99
$99.99
Bed Bath and Beyond
Shark
Shark® Apex® Uplight™ Lift-away® Duoclean® Self-cleaning Brushroll Vacuum
BUY
$179.00
$329.99
Bed Bath and Beyond
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted