Farm Rio

Mixed Prints Multi Layered Maxi Dress

$295.00 $236.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

Many layers of colors & happiness! The Mixed Prints Layered Maxi Dress is here to keep you company for seasons ahead with its comfy fit, versatile buttons to style it in different ways. It also has beautiful sleeves and a bunch of our must-have prints in red, blue and many bright colors. Isn’t it a timeless staple to call your own?