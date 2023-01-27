iWALK

Small Portable Charger 4500mah Ultra-compact Power Bank

$34.99 $29.99

Fashion Design:Smooth face and better texture makes it elegant and unique. Upgraded Capacity: 4500mAh is big enough to fully charge your iPhone 8 1.5 times or charge your iPhone X 1 time. Upgraded built-in Lightning Cable:Supports thicker cases than last generation,no longer need to remove the case first to charge your iPhone. Ultra-Compact: Size of a lipstick,not need a cord it’s easy to slip in your pocket or your purse and when you need it you have a charger right then and there. You Will Get–1x Power bank,1x USB C Cable, 1x Manual.