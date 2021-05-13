Lulus

Ivywood Embroidered Lace Backless Maxi Dress

$98.00

Lulus Exclusive! Make a toast to a magical night in the Lulus Ivywood White and Beige Embroidered Lace Backless Maxi Dress! This stunning dress, composed of layers of sheer mesh with lace-like white floral embroidery, (all atop beige lining), boasts a triangle bodice and plunging V-neckline. Adjustable spaghetti straps crisscross atop an open back while a fitted, gathered waist tops a gorgeous maxi skirt with an A-line silhouette. Hidden back zipper/clasp.