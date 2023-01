The Sak

Ivy Drawstring Leather Bucket Bag

$189.00 $94.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Soft leather composes this trendy bucket bag with a recycled polyurethane trim and Repreve lining. 12.5" L x 5.25" W x 9.5" H 23" strap length Drawcord closure Leather/recycled polyurethane trim/Repreve lining Imported Item #7095015