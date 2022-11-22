IVV

Italian Retro Goblets (set Of 2)

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Take one look at these retro-inspired glasses, and it’ll probably come as no surprise that they’re handmade by master Italian glassmakers. Every goblet and tumbler here gets its shine from blown lead-free glass, plus added texture all over. (We can’t stop gazing at the amber hue.) Pour in a splash of wine or water, if you please—either way, these are sure to become the talk of the table. We're going wild mixing those tones and even serving ice cream in the footed option for a little extra flair.