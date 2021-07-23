United States
Ivory Teddy Bucket Hat
$79.00
Introducing our soft and cuddly, Teddy Bucket. Get cosy in the new shearling teddy bucket. Brimmed bucket hat design in Ivory Teddy This hat is accredited with a UPF Rating 50+ (Australian Tested) Spot clean / hand wash Size + Fit: Designed for a relaxed fit, our buckets should be comfortable for wearer and snug in fit (but not too tight), depending on how you like to wear your hats. S/M suitable for 55-57 cm M/L suitable for 57.5-58 cm L/XL suitable for 59-61 cm