lack of color

Ivory Teddy Bucket Hat

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At lack of color

Introducing our soft and cuddly, Teddy Bucket. Get cosy in the new shearling teddy bucket. Brimmed bucket hat design in Ivory Teddy This hat is accredited with a UPF Rating 50+ (Australian Tested) Spot clean / hand wash Size + Fit: Designed for a relaxed fit, our buckets should be comfortable for wearer and snug in fit (but not too tight), depending on how you like to wear your hats. S/M suitable for 55-57 cm M/L suitable for 57.5-58 cm L/XL suitable for 59-61 cm