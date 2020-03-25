Cost Plus World Market

Ivory & Tan Half Circle Modern Hanging Planter

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

Bring a modern, of-the-moment accent into your home with our exclusive U-shaped hanging planter. Hand-glazed by artisans for a unique touch, it features ivory glaze on the top half and exposed raw speckled ceramic on the bottom. Finished with a rope hanger, it stuns when filled with air plants, succulents, faux greenery and more.