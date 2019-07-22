Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Ivory
Ivory Soap - 10 Bars Value Pack
£13.25
Buy Now
Review It
At eBay
Ivory Clean Bar Soap is free of dyes and heavy perfumes and reflects over 130 years of experience creating gentle products the whole family can trust.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Saipua
Lavender Oatmeal Soap
$10.00
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
George & Viv Conversation Heart Bath Bomb
$10.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Silky Underwear
C$10.95
from
Lush
BUY
DETAILS
Dove
Dove Exfoliating Cream Bar
£3.85
from
Superdrug
BUY
More from Ivory
DETAILS
Ivory
Original Bar Soap
$3.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted