Torrid

Ivory Satin Bow Back Mermaid Wedding Dress

$298.00 $193.70

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

Our Ever After collection presents this wedding gown where simplicity and elegance meet to create the dress of your dreams, so get ready for a dramatic entrance with a back bow train that's removable. This classic form-fitting gown has the perfect amount of structure and romance that you’ve been envisioning. Tulle & satin fabric High boat neck Sleeveless Removable back bow belt; hook-and-eye closure Concealed back zip with hook-and-eye closure Mermaid silhouette Lined CONTENT + CARE Polyester/spandex Dry clean Imported plus size wedding gown SIZE + FIT Custom tailor friendly Measure your bust and waist and select the size that accommodates your larger measurement. Model is 5’10”, size 14 Size 18 measures 64” from shoulder