Our Push-Up Strapless Bra does it all with 5-ways to wear for maximum versatility. It has a snug fit that remains in place while providing dramatic lift and sexy cleavage. This microfiber and lace multiway has a super supportive wide band that helps keep it smooth and comfortable - even without the straps!
Matching style(s): 11193073
Built-in push-up padding
Wear strapless, classic, crossback, halter and asymmetrical
No-slip silicone piping
Nylon/spandex
Hand wash; line dry
Imported plus size bra