Torrid

Ivory Microfiber & Lace Push-up Strapless Bra

$54.90$27.45
At Torrid
Our Push-Up Strapless Bra does it all with 5-ways to wear for maximum versatility. It has a snug fit that remains in place while providing dramatic lift and sexy cleavage. This microfiber and lace multiway has a super supportive wide band that helps keep it smooth and comfortable - even without the straps! Matching style(s): 11193073 Built-in push-up padding Wear strapless, classic, crossback, halter and asymmetrical No-slip silicone piping Nylon/spandex Hand wash; line dry Imported plus size bra
