Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Torrid
Ivory Lace A-line Boho Wedding Dress
$328.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Torrid
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Lisa V-neck Drape Sleeve Wedding Dress
BUY
$329.00
ASOS
Show Me Your Mumu
Fairytale Maxi Dress
BUY
$298.00
Show Me Your Mumu
Torrid
Ivory Lace A-line Boho Wedding Dress
BUY
$328.00
Torrid
Reformation
Valencia Dress
BUY
$498.00
Reformation
More from Torrid
Torrid
Ivory Lace A-line Boho Wedding Dress
BUY
$328.00
Torrid
Torrid
Vegan Cashmere Cardigan V-neck Drop Shoulder Sweater
BUY
$34.95
$69.90
Torrid
Torrid
At The Knee Sweater Gromet Dress
BUY
$52.49
$89.50
Torrid
Torrid
Cotton Mid-rise Boyshort Lace Trim
BUY
$14.90
Torrid
More from Dresses
Jenni Kayne
Rio Slip Dress
BUY
$345.00
Jenni Kayne
Madewell
Lightspun V-neck Midi Dress
BUY
$94.99
$128.00
Madewell
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Skims
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
BUY
$142.00
Skims
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted