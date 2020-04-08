Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Topshop
Ivory Honeycomb Cardigan
£23.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
This ivory all over honeycomb cardigan is a style Topshop favourite. Look great with this effortless layer, especially in jeans. 80% Acrylic, 20% Polyester. Machine wash.
More from Topshop
Topshop
Oat Midi Knitted Cardigan
$60.00
$42.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Yellow Textured Lace Trim Cardigan
£14.40
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
3 Pack Black Glitter Socks
$20.00
$18.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$75.00
$37.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted