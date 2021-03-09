Cost Plus World Market

Ivory Feather Filled Brynn Sofa

$899.99

Crafted of solid pine wood frame with polyester-nylon performance upholstery, feather filling and rubberwood feet with espresso finish Removable and reversible cushions Flip and fluff cushions regularly to restore natural loft Occasional loss of feathers is normal Blot spills immediately with colorfast towel or sponge; spot clean with lukewarm water and damp cloth or sponge; blot to remove excess water; air dry; for best results professional cleaning is recommended World Market exclusive Made in Vietnam Assembly required Overall: 86"W x 38"D x 33"H, 137 lbs. Seat: 79"W x 30.5"D Leg height: 3.25"H Floor to top of seat: 20"H Floor to top of arms: 24"H Top of arms to top of back: 9"H Top of seat to top of back: 13"H Assembly Instructions The heavenly softness of a down pillow meets the lifelong durability of performance fabric in our iconic Brynn sofa. With its versatile ivory-slipcover look and feather-filled reversible cushions, this exclusive sofa provides plush comfort and refined style for years of movie marathons, game nights and cozy evenings.