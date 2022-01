Eliza Faulkner

Ivory Balaclava

This season we used our leftover fabrics to make some frilly and functional balaclavas. They're made with the same fabric as our popular 'Pippa' top - a beautiful blend of wool and tencel that's not only warm and soft, but also super light weight and easy to layer under toques and hats. - 70% Tencel, 30% Wool - Slips on over head - One size fits all - Wash in cool water and lay flat or hang to dry