Barnes and Ivy
Ivon 13″ Wide Natural Black Iron 4-light Entry Pendant Light
$299.99$199.98
At Lamps Plus
13" wide x 12 3/4" high. Round canopy is 5" wide x 3/4" high. Weighs 7.04 lbs. Comes with 6 1/4-feet of chain and 12 3/4-feet of wire. Sloped ceiling adaptable. Uses four maximum 60 watt candelabra base bulbs (not included). Transitional four-light entry pendant light from the Ivon collection by Barnes and Ivy. Natural iron black finish open geometric frame. Warm gold finish accents.