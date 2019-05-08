Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Zoë Chicco

Itty Bitty Mama Pendant Necklace

$295.00
At Nordstrom
A 14-karat gold pendant that spells out the word 'Mama' anchors the slender chain of a delicate handcrafted necklace.
Featured in 1 story
A “Mom” Necklace For Every Type Of Matriarch
by Emily Ruane