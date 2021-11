ColourPop

It’s A Mood

$34.00 $23.80

Buy Now Review It

At ColourPop

Our latest mega palette amps up all the fall feels with warm, rich tones! 30 new shadows in buttery mattes, shimmering metallics, and pressed glitters to create endless autumn chic looks. With a range of pumpkin spice to ambers, and pops of plums, rich forest greens, and glimmers of sultry teals, this will be your go-to palette this fall. We’re falling for this moody, rich, & sultry autumn palette! 🍁