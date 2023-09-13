LLMTDesignStudio

$50.46 $32.80

[Its a Cruel Summer Tie-Dye Sweatshirt for Taylor Swiftie Fan or Eras Tour Concert, Taylor Swift Lover Shirt] ** Colortone Tie Dye Sweatshirt - Due to the nature of the Tie-Dye, colors may vary from product to product ** A tie-dye sweatshirt is a staple item for anyone who loves a splash of color. 8.5oz, 80/20 cotton-polyester blend fleece. It's hand-dyed in gorgeous colors that'll last for years without fading. The garment is made from pre-shrunk PFD cotton to avoid shrinkage after regular washing. NB! Slight color variations may occur due to the dyeing process. .: Material: 80% ring-spun cotton, 20% polyester .: Medium heavy fabric (8.5 oz /yd² (300 g/m²)) .: Relaxed fit .: Sewn-in label