United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
It's a 10
It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-in Lite
$18.99
At Ulta Beauty
It's a 10 Miracle Leave-in Lite is a unique, ultra-light formula for those with fine or short hair. Designed to deliver the same repair, restoration, detangling and de-frizzing agents as their original formula. Leave-in Lite uses the lightest, most effective natural ingredients available. It prevents split ends, faded color, heavy conditioning and environmental damage.