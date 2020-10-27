Iteknic

Iteknic Heated Blanket Electric Throw

$43.99

Buy Now Review It

Flannel Super Soft & Cozy: Skillfully made of super-soft flannel, this 50 x 60inch full-body heated blanket features efficient heat penetration and preservation, ideal for relaxing your aching muscles and joints. 10 Heating Levels: The electric blanket heats up in seconds to reach your desired warmth, choose from 10 temperature levels (ranging 68-122°F) on the handy control panel, perfect for napping on the sofa or bedtime. Auto-Off Protection for Peace of Mind: ETL certified electric throw automatically shuts off after 1, 2 or 3 hours, to save energy and prevent over-heating thanks to the NTC heating system for the safety of you and your family. Machine Washable for Easy Care: The heated throw can be cleaned by machine or hand in water below 40°C/104°F after controller being detachable, to keep hygienic, soft, and long-lasting. Flexible & Versatile: The heating blanket throw features a large size (50 x 60in) to embrace your whole body for ultimate relaxation; we also offer a 24-month warranty on quality-related issues, and a satisfying solution will be provided in 24 hours for any problem. iTeknic Heated Blanket This heated blanket comes with ten heat settings so you can choose the right amount of warmth, and it automatically shuts off after ten hours, so you don’t need to worry if you forget to turn it off when you get out of bed. And The blanket is made with exceptionally thin wires to give it a lightweight frame without feeling bulky. This heating system also helps conserve energy and can lower the owner’s utility bills. Package Includes: 1x Electric Throw Blanket 1x User-friendly Corded Controller 1x User Manual Guide LED controller adjusts heat easily with 10 temperature settings to accommodate your comfort level: Tempreture 1 (68~82.4⁰F) Tempreture 2 (71.6~86⁰F) Tempreture 3 (75.2~89.6⁰F) Tempreture 4 (78.8~93.4⁰F) Tempreture 5 (82.4~96.8⁰F) Tempreture 6 (86~100.4⁰F) Tempreture 7 (89.6~104⁰F) Tempreture 8 (93.2~107.2⁰F) Tempreture 9 (96.8~111.4⁰F) Tempreture H (104~122⁰F) Note: Don't