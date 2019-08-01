Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

Italy Spaghetti And Meatballs World Cuisine

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Spaghetti doesn't have to be messy with the Italy Spaghetti and Meatballs World Cuisine Wall Art by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids. The full bowl of noodles is topped with four meatballs along with a fork to enjoy it with. "Italy" is in large bold font across the top accompanied by "Spaghetti and Meatballs" along the bottom with its Italian translation. A soft watercolor brush stroke of orange brightens up the background. A natural wood frame holds the paper print in place. With a sawtooth hanger already installed, this piece is ready to hang as soon as you get it. Complete the look with other items from the exclusive Drew Barrymore Flower Kids collection.