J.Crew

Italian Leather Touchscreen Gloves

$168.00 $44.00

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Size & Fit S/M/L. Overall FitBased on user reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large Between runs small and true to size. Product Details Keep your hands warm all winter long with this pair of classic leather gloves lined in warm cashmere. They're also finished with tech-friendly fingertips, so you can use your phone without having to take them off. Leather. Import. Item BA145.