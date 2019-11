DS & Durga

Italian Citrus 50 Ml

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kith

A bracing cologne of coastal Italian citrus rinds-chinotto, blood orange, cold-pressed lemon and green mandarin with ambrette seed & clean musk. Ingredients: alcohol denat., parfum (fragrance), aqua (water), evernia prunastri extract, citral, geraniol, linalool, eugenol. Quantity: 50ml